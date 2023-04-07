Armenia planning to participate in two US-led military exercises – MoD

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is planning to participate in two exercises organized by the US Army Europe Command this year, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan said in a Twitter post.

According to him, Armenia will participate in KFOR (Kosovo Force) and Saber Junction military exercises.

On Thursday US Department of Defense said on its website that Armenia would participate in the US-led Defender 23 military exercises along with Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Armenia was removed from the list shortly afterwards.