The Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied the Azerbaijani reports accusing the Armenian side of violating the ceasefire.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation claiming that units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire towards the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the Southeastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone on April 7, at around 1:20p.m-1:45p.m.,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.