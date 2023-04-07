107 million drams from Mikayel Vardanyan to the mothers of children with disabilities in Gegharkunik

357 beneficiary families, who have children with disabilities under the age of 18, are registered in Gegharkunik region. Benefactor Mikael Vardanyan implemented another charitable program in Gegharkunik and on the occasion of April 7, the Maternity and Beauty Day, he provided the financial support of 300 thousand drams to the mothers of all children with disabilities. The total budget of the program was 107 million drams.
Related Articles
Armenia planning to participate in two US-led military exercises – MoD
April 7, 2023, 11:30
US interested in deepening commercial ties with Armenia: Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary travels to Yerevan
April 7, 2023, 11:20
Armenian Souls: Concert at Versailles to mark the anniversary of Armenian Genocide
April 7, 2023, 11:12
Cyprus Parliament adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijan
April 7, 2023, 11:00
Armenia’s Security Council Chief to visit Iran
April 7, 2023, 10:36
Israel strikes Lebanon and Gaza after major rocket attack
April 7, 2023, 10:33
Check AlsoClose
-
Chinese scientists publish long-awaited data on Covid originsApril 7, 2023, 10:22