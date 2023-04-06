Rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia hold high-level talks

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia – two bitter historical rivals in the Middle East – have held talks for the first time since 2016, the BBC reports.

Saudi’s al-Ekhbariya TV aired a brief video showing Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian greeting each other in China.

Last month, the two nations agreed to restore diplomatic relations during lower-level talks also in China.

Saudi Arabia cut ties in 2016 after crowds stormed its embassy in Tehran .

This followed Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shia Muslim cleric.

Tensions between the Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia and Shia-led Iran have since often been high.

They regard each other as a threatening power that seeks regional dominance. They also support rival sides across the Middle East, including in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq – and most overtly in Yemen.