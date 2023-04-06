Humanitarian situation in Artsakh remains tense, PM Pashinyan says

The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains tense due to the closure of the Lachin Corridor. Gas and electric power supplies to Nagorno Karabakh continue to be suspended, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sa8d at the government sitting today.

“Another shocking incident happened on Wednesday, when a group of residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, who were on their way from Goris to Stepanakert, were once again prevented from returning to their homes,” PM Pashinyan said.

“This documented incident comes to reinforce our previous assessments on this occasion, and these assessments are further intensified in the light of the decision of the International Court of Justice on February 22, 2023, according to which Azerbaijan must take all measures to ensure the full functioning of the Lachin Corridor. The incident of the previous day once again recorded that the judgment of the international court is not being implemented, and we must continue our international, diplomatic efforts arising from this,” he noted.