Eurovision 2023: BBC predicts Armenia’s Brunette will make it to top 10

Armenia’s Brunette will make it to top 10 at Eurovision Song Contest 2023, the BBC predicts.

Brunette is the stage name of 21-year-old Elen Yeremyan, whose got a huge following in Armenia. She wrote this yearning ballad, about a lover she has yet to meet, specifically for Eurovision.

Pairing a pretty, lilting chorus with an anxiety-stricken rap verse, it’s strangely compelling, the BBC says.

France’s La Zarra and Sweden’s Loreen are the potential winners, according to BBC.