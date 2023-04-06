Distinguished speakers join Orion Summit 2023

Financial regulatory advisor Jeff Ingber, who has held senior positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Citibank, and the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), will be joining as a speaker at the Orion Summit 2023. The summit will be held in New York City in June. Jeff Ingber will share his extensive knowledge and experience during his session, “Why Startups Fail?”

Beth Xie, Associate Director of Endless Frontier Labs at New York University’s Stern School of Business, will join a panel discussion entitled “Technology and Finance Industries Investment and Innovation priorities.” New York University is ranked 39th in the world university rankings, and Endless Frontier Labs runs a startup mentoring program at the university.

Sebouh Nahabedian, Managing Director of the Credit and Structured Solutions Group at Francisco Partners, will share his observations during the panel discussion “Digital Julfa Network to position Armenian innovation, science and economy.” Prior to joining Francisco Partners, he was a Managing Director and Head of Finance & Operations for Blackstone Insurance Solutions and a Deputy COO for Blackstone Credit.

More than 40 world-class speakers will perform at the summit from leading Armenian and international companies, including financial, technological, educational and other industries.

The Orion Summit 2023 will be held in New York City from June 19-22, with the slogan “Investments Position Armenia.”‘ The summit will include meetings and discussions about innovations and investments, visits to the world’s largest financial and technology companies, universities, venture funds, and family offices.

Orion Worldwide Innovations, is a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub and offers a full-service package to make companies investable and enter the US market, enhance their customer acquisition strategies, stay competitive, and protect their innovation. Orion is a U.S.-based company that was formed in 2017, with offices in New York City, U.S., and Yerevan, Armenia, though Orion partners with companies and investor networks worldwide.