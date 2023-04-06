Armenian Ambassador briefs French MPs on humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian met with members of the newly formed France-Armenia friendship group of the French National Assembly. Uniting more than eight dozen deputies representing different political groups, the Armenia-France friendship group is one of the strongest groups of the National Assembly. Hovhannes Gevorgyan, the representative of Artsakh in France, was also present at the meeting.

Ambassador Tolmajian emphasized the importance of the special Armenian-French relations and the existing high-level political dialogue, as well as the special role of inter-parliamentary cooperation, including parliamentary friendship groups, in the relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador briefed the deputies on the consequences of the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the aggression carried out by Azerbaijan, as well as the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, and the existential threats the population of Artsakh is facing today.

Referring to the effective cooperation established between the Embassy and the friendship group, the ambassador also highly appreciated the important activity carried out by the French National Assembly, aimed at drawing the attention of the international community to the humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh. From this point of view, Ambassador Tolmajian also expressed gratitude for the adoption of the resolution condemning the Azerbaijani aggression by the National Assembly on November 30, 2022, as well as for the periodic parliamentary visits to Armenia, highlighting, in particular, the official visit of the delegation led by the President of the French National Assembly to Armenia in January.

The president of the friendship group, deputy of the department of Bouches-du-Rhone, Anne-Laurence Petel, expressed concern about the situation in Armenia and Artsakh due to the Azeri threat, reaffirmed the friendship group’s solidarity with Armenia and support for the 120,000 people of Artsakh.