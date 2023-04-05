San Diego proclaims April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

The San Diego Armenian Community welcomed a powerful proclamation by San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas and all members of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors designating April 24th, 2023, Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The proclamation ceremony was led by San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson , and included remarks by St. Sarkis Armenian Church pastor Very Rev. Pakrad Dz. V. Berjekian, respected local community advocate John Dadian, St. Sarkis Armenian Church Board member Kathy Kassardjian, and San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.

In his remarks, Very Rev. Berjekian thanked the San Diego County Board of Supervisors for marking the Armenian Genocide, particularly in light of the imminent threat of ethnic cleansing and genocide of Artsakh’s Armenian population resulting from Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade and aggression.