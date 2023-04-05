Coronation invites issued by King Charles and ‘Queen Camilla’

The first glimpse of the coronation invitation shows the official use of “Queen Camilla”, marking the transition from the title of “Queen Consort,” the BBC reports.

The ornately illustrated invitation, sent to about 2,000 guests, is from “King Charles III and Queen Camilla.”

Her grandchildren will be among the pages at Westminster Abbey, alongside the King’s grandson, Prince George.

With a month to go before the coronation, a new official photo of the royal couple has also been released.

The invite for the 6 May coronation, printed on recycled paper, shows the coronation will mark a change in how Camilla is titled.

A royal source suggested that in the initial part of the new reign it made sense to use “Queen Consort” as a way of distinguishing her from the late Queen Elizabeth. But from the coronation it would be an “appropriate time” to officially change to “Queen Camilla.”

At the coronation service next month, Camilla will be crowned alongside the King, 18 years after the couple married.

And it is not much more than a year since the late Queen Elizabeth had addressed what was still the unresolved question of Camilla’s future title.

The late Queen had given a public endorsement for Camilla, saying she should be called Queen Consort, at a time when there were still suggestions that she would be known as a Princess Consort.