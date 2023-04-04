World U17 Weightlifting Championships: Armenian team the first in overall ranking

The Armenian youth weightlifting team took the first place in the overall ranking at the world U17 championship held in Durres, Albania. The young weightlifters won 6 medals in the event.

Seryozha Barseghyan clinched the gold in the 67 kg event, Gagik Mkrtchyan (102 kg) won a silver medal, Valerik Movsisyan (89 kg) and Ashot Margaryan (96 kg) became bronze medalists.

Anna Amroyan (76 kg) and Emma Poghosyan (81 kg) showed the third best results in the girls’ competition.

Seryozha Barseghyan was awarded the title of the winner of the championship with the result of 275 kg (128+147). He won a small gold medal in the snatch exercise with a result of 128 kg, and registered a 175 kg result in the clean and jerk.

Gagik Mkrtchyan (+102 kg) became a silver medalist with a result of 313 kg (139+174). Mkrtchyan also won a small bronze medal in the snatch exercise, and a small silver medal in the clean and jerk.

Valerik Movsisyan, weighing 89 kg, took the third place and won a bronze medal with a result of 306 kg (140+166). The Armenian weightlifter won a small bronze medal in the snatch exercise, and took the fourth place in the clean and jerk.

Ashot Margaryan (96 kg), won a bronze medal with a result of 300 kg (137+163). Margaryan also won small bronze medals in both events.

Narek Mkrtchyan (73 kg) won a small bronze medal in the clean and jerk with a result of 158 kg.

Anna Amroyan (76 kg) became the bronze medal winner in the girls’ fight with the result of 204 kg (88+116). Amroyan took the 5th place in the snatch exercise, and showed the 4th result in the clean and jerk.

Emma Poghosyan won the bronze medal in the 81 kg category with a result of 221 kg (98+123). She also won minor bronze medals in the snatch and clean and jerk events.

The Armenian men’s team participated in the World Championship under the leadership of coaches Yervand Kirakosyan and Harutyun Yeghoyan.

According to Harutyun Yeghoyan, the results shown by weightlifters are historic and unprecedented. “This is truly an unprecedented event in the history of Armenian weightlifting. We were represented in almost all weight categories. It is noteworthy that this was the first time we took part in such a large tournament. This is the result of years of hard work of coaches and athletes.”