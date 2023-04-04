Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts

Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts in a Manhattan court after hearing charges against him, according to a source, the CNN reports.

The charges stem from an investigation into a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The indictment returned last week by a grand jury against former President Donald Trump has been now been unsealed.

Trump officially became the first former president to face criminal charges.

Former President Donald Trump has left a Manhattan courtroom after his arraignment Tuesday.

He made no statement while leaving the courtroom. After leaving the courtroom, Trump left the building and got into his motorcade parked outside.