Armenian PM, Swedish MPs discuss the cooperation agenda

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received members of the Sweden-Armenia friendship group of the Swedish Parliament, headed by Björn Söder

Welcoming the visit of the Swedish parliamentary delegation to Armenia, the Prime Minister noted that the two countries have dynamically developing relations, and Sweden, as n EU member state, is an important partner for Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of Sweden’s support to the reform agenda of Armenia, strengthening of democracy and noted the role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in deepening bilateral ties.

Björn Söder thanked the Prime Minister for the high assessment and noted that Sweden is also interested in the development of partnership with Armenia. Introducing the members of the delegation, he assessed the contacts with the Armenian partners as effective and shared the details of their visit.

Issues related to cooperation both in the bilateral format and in the framework of partnership with the European Union were discussed at the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on regional developments and security challenges. In this context, the role of the long-term observation mission of the EU was emphasized by both sides. In terms of ensuring stability and peace in the region, the need for continuous efforts of the international community was emphasized.

The members of the Sweden-Armenia friendship group reaffirmed support for democratic reforms in Armenia and noted that Sweden will continue to contribute to that process.