Ambassador Makunts invites Kansas Governor to Armenia

At the invitation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the USA, and Col. Arman Mkrtchyan, Military Attaché of the Republic of Armenia to the USA, visited the state of Kansas.

During the visit, the Ambassador and the Military Attaché participated in the transfer of the authority ceremony of the Adjutant General of Kansas, met with Governor Kelly.

During the meeting, Ambassador Makunts passed along the official invitation of the Minister of Defense of Armenia Mr. Suren Papikyan for the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Armenia-Kansas National Guard partnership.