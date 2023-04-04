Italian tenor Alessandro Safina to perform in Yerevan as part of Eurasian tour

On May 18 Italian tenor Alessandro Safina will perform on the stage of Yerevan’s Karen Demirchyan Sports Concert Complex to the accompaniment of a symphony orchestra.

The concert is part of his Eurasian tour. The world-famous Italian tenor will perform both new compositions and popular hits that have earned him recognition.



Alessandro Safina has been fascinated by music since childhood. At the age of 17, he entered the Florence Conservatory, and a few years later he performed as a soloist in the best music theaters in Europe.



Alessandro Safina is world famous for his unique voice, natural charm and creative boldness.