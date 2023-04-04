Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen returning to team training ahead of schedule – Erik ten Hag

Christian Eriksen will return to Manchester United squad training today after two months out with an ankle injury, Manchester Evening News reports.

Eriksen was fouled by Reading striker Andy Carroll in United’s FA Cup fourth round win on January 28 and has missed their last 15 games.

Eriksen revealed two weeks ago he had returned to outdoor training and although he will not be available against former club Brentford on Wednesday evening, manager Erik ten Hag confirmed Eriksen is nearing his return.

“Not for tomorrow but he’s returning on the pitch,” Ten Hag said. “He’s returning into team training today, so we have to see now how quickly he can make the progress.”

Ten Hag added Aaron Wan-Bissaka has resumed training after he missed the 2-0 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday through illness.