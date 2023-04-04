Armenian, Italian Foreign Ministries hold political consultations

On April 4, the Foreign Ministries of Armenia Italy held political consultations in Yerevan. The consultations were headed by Paruyr Hovhannisyan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, and Edmondo Cirielli, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

The parties discussed the results of the last consultations held in Rome in February and commended the high level political dialogue between the two countries. A wide range of bilateral issues were discussed, including the ways of expanding economic ties between Armenia and Italy, as well as cooperation in cultural, educational, scientific and a number of other fields. The sides also touched upon the multilateral cooperation, including the enhanced Armenia-EU partnership.

Paruyr Hovhannisyan briefed his Italian counterpart upon the current challenges in the region and Armenia’s ongoing efforts to establish peace. Touching upon the recent aggressive actions of Azerbaijan and the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, the Deputy Minister noted that Azerbaijan’s attitude is aimed at completely disrupting efforts to establish stability and peace in the South Caucasus. In this context, he stressed the importance of implementing the decision of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and emphasized the imperative of sending an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor.