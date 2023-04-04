Armenia, Romania keen to develop bilateral ties based on historical and cultural commonalities

On April 3 in Bucharest the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Vasile-Daniel Suciu, the Vice-Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania.

The interlocutors discussed issues of activation of parliamentary ties between the two countries and the organization of regular visits. Both sides emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between Armenia and Romania based on the historical and cultural commonalities between the two peoples and the existing potential.

After the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan and Vasile-Daniel Suciu took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition dedicated to the famous Romanian figure of Armenian descent, general Hakob Zadik (Iacob Zadik), held in the Chamber of Deputies. During the event, Varuzhan Pambukchyan, a Member of the Parliament of Romania, Chairman of the Group of National Minorities, and Varuzhan Voskanyan, First Vice-President of the Writers’ Union of Romania, Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Romania, gave remarks. The contribution of representatives of the Romanian-Armenian community to the socio-political, scientific, educational and cultural life of Romania during different periods of time was highlighted, one of the vivid examples of which is the activity of general Hakob Zadik, who was honored by Romania and other countries.

On December 16, 2019, during the solemn reception held in the Chamber of Deputies of Romania on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Union of Armenians of Romania, the latter, as a sign of centuries-old Armenian-Romanian friendship, donated a khachkar (cross-stone) to the Romanian Parliament, which is installed in one of the halls of the Parliament.