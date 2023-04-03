Paris votes to ban rental e-scooters

Parisians have voted to ban rental electric scooters in their city, dealing a blow to scooter operators and a triumph for road safety campaigners, the BBC reports.

Almost 90% of votes cast on Sunday favoured a ban the battery-powered devices, official results showed.

But under 8% of those eligible turned out to vote.

The referendum was called in response to a rising number of people being injured and killed on e-scooters in the French capital.

Of the 1.38 million people on the city’s electoral register, just over 103,000 took part, according to offical figures. Of these, over 91,300 voted against the scooters.