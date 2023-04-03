Nice to host Junior Eurovision 2023

The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) and France Télévisions have announced that Nice will be the official Host City for this year’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday 26 November.

Following Lissandro’s victory at Junior Eurovision in Yerevan with the song Oh Maman! – France’s second win in three years – France Télévisions will organize the Contest at the Palais Nikaïa in Nice.

The slogan and branding for the event will be revealed later this year.

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor, for JESC, said: ‘We are delighted to return to France for the 21st Junior Eurovision Song Contest just 2 years after a spectacular hosting in Paris. The team at France Télévisions have the experience, vision, and passion to create something truly magical in Nice this November and we look forward to working with them in the coming months on another exciting show.’

Delphine Ernotte-Cunci, President of France Télévisions and President of the EBU added: ‘France Télévisions is proud to welcome young artists from all over Europe and beyond to celebrate the unifying power of music. I am very happy that this second edition of Junior Eurovision organized by France will be held in Nice, a city of history and culture emblematic of our country. Once again, this year, the Junior Eurovision Song Contest will delight young and old alike, who will follow this festive and popular event at the Palais Nikaïa and on the EBU’s public media channels.’

Alexandra Redde-Amiel, Head of Variety and Entertainment at France Télévisions, said: ‘In 2023, the adventure starts again. What an honour to have the chance to organize and produce the one of the greatest European musical shows once again in France alongside the EBU, all the delegations and all the young artists! The Junior Eurovision Song Contest shows how much cultural and musical power our new generations have in the world. Finally, we are extremely lucky to be welcomed by the City of Nice, the famous and iconic “French Riviera”, with its international aura. We’re incredibly grateful to Mayor Christian Estrosi and his team.’

Christian Estrosi, Mayor of Nice, President of the Nice Côte d’Azur Metropolis, President of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region added: ‘It is an honour for the City of Nice to host a renowned European competition such as Junior Eurovision, which brings together some 20 participating countries and more than 33 million television viewers. Nice is a unique landscape, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which will be an exceptional setting to showcase the Junior Eurovision candidates. But it’s much more than that. Trusting the City of Nice to host and organize this unique evening in our Palais Nikaïa is proof that we are a European city that organizes world events, especially cultural ones.’