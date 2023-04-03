Edmon Marukyan briefs British officials on Azerbaijan’s blockade of Lachin corridor

At the invitation of the British John Smith Foundation and the Center for Democracy and Peace Building, Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large at the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in discussions on the challenges of the region in Oxford and London.



Within the framework of the visit, Marukyan met with high-ranking officials of the Foreign Office dealing with South Caucasus issues at the United Kingdom MFA, presenting detailed information about Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor, non-implementation of the decision of the UN International Court of Justice, and the latest actions of the Azerbaijani authorities.



At the meeting organized for British think tanks in the Parliament of the United Kingdom, he presented the details of the negotiation process of the peace treaty and the recent actions of Azerbaijan, as well as the position of the Republic of Armenia on the discussed issues.