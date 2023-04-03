Dogecoin skyrockets after Musk changes Twitter icon to Doge meme

Dogecoin rose as much as 30% after Twitter users noticed their home buttons changed into the dog meme after which the cryptocurrency is named, Bloomberg reports.

Some Twitter users began to notice the home button in the top left corner of their web browsers — usually the company’s solid blue bird logo — replaced with a cartoon of the Shiba Inu that is the face of the Doge meme at around 1:45 p.m. New York time.

Shortly after the icon change, Musk tweeted the following meme, which appears to imply that the change will be around for some time:

The shift comes days after Twitter began making changes to its verification system. Some accounts with so-called legacy verification, like the New York Times, saw their check marks removed. Others have kept their checks with a note they were either Blue subscribers or legacy verified accounts.

On Friday Elon Musk asked a U.S. judge on Friday to throw out a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

In a filing in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for Musk and his electric car company Tesla called the lawsuit by Dogecoin investors a “fanciful work of fiction” over Musk’s “innocuous and often silly tweets” about Dogecoin.