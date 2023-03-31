Wimbledon 2023 lifts ban on Russian & Belarusian players for July championship

Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon this summer after the All England Club lifted the ban it imposed last year, the BBC reports.

The players will be able to feature this year “subject to competing as neutral athletes” and complying with certain conditions.

They were banned in response to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and the support provided by Belarus.

Wimbledon starts this year on 3 July at the All England Club (AELTC).

The decision also covers other British events held in the run up to Wimbledon, most notably the tournaments at Queen’s and Eastbourne.

Conditions players must comply with include:

Agreeing not to support the Russian and/or Belarusian states or their leaders

Not receiving funding from Russian and/or Belarusian states, including sponsorship from companies operated or controlled by them

Outside of Wimbledon and other British events, players have been able to compete on the game’s professional tours as neutrals – including in the other Grand Slams – whereas Wimbledon and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) were fined for the bans imposed last year.