Tightened blockade of Artsakh discussed at Security Council sitting

On March 31, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an extraordinary extended session of the Security Council.

Issues related to the defense of the Artsakh Republic, ensuring the security and the life-activity of the population of the Artsakh Republic under the conditions of the tightening of the blockade and unceasing provocations by Azerbaijan were on the agenda. State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan and Defense Minister, Lieutenant-General Kamo Vardanyan delivered reports.

President Harutyunyan underscored the close and coordinated cooperation between the law enforcement agencies and civilian structures, public administration and local self-government bodies in the solution of urgent and long-term problems.

The President gave a number of instructions to the authorized bodies in the context of the discussed issues.