Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border fraught with destabilization, CSTO says

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in the zone of Nagorno-Karabakh is fraught with serious destabilization, the CSTO Secretariat stated following an expanded meeting of the leadership at the headquarters of the organization, TASS reports.

Tension in the Caucasus region between Armenia and Azerbaijan persists as a result of long-standing contradictions, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said at an enlarged meeting of the leadership of the Secretariat and the Joint Staff of the organization.