CSTO says ready to send mission to Armenia

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is ready to send a mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the interests of ensuring the security of Armenia, representative of the CSTO Secretariat Yuri Shuvalov has said, TASS reports.

“As for the Caucasus region of collective security, the organization is constantly ready to send a CSTO mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the interests of ensuring the security of Armenia and to provide other assistance,” he told reporters on Friday following an expanded meeting of the leadership at the headquarters of the organization.

According to Shuvalov, assistance measures are already included in the draft decision of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO, which is being elaborated.