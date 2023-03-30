Russia expects the issue of Armenia’s accession to the ICC to be resolved in an “allied manner” – Zakharova

Russia expects that the issue around Armenia’s possible joining the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court will be settled in an “allied manner,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today.

“This topic is the subject of discussion during high-level contacts both in Moscow and Yerevan. I do not consider it necessary to disclose the details of these contacts. Of course, we assume that this issue will be resolved in an allied and acceptable manner,” she said.

Earlier this month, Armenia’s Constitutional Court greenlighted the ratification of the Rome Statute by the Parliament. The High Court ruled that the Stature corresponds to the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia. The decision paves the way for Armenia to join the International Criminal Court.

On March 17 the International Criminal Court in the Hague issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.