Man Utd announce increase in debt amid takeover process

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 30, 2023, 16:31
Manchester United’s debt has increased, according to the club’s latest financial results, amid a number of takeover offers for the club, Evening Standard reports.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim and INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe are considered the frontrunners, with second-round bids last week submitted reportedly worth around £5billion.

United’s revenue was down 9.8 per cent year on year to £163.3m for the three months ending December 31 due to the impact of the winter World Cup and participation in the Europa League.

Employee costs decreased £20.4m to £77.3m due to their absence from the Champions League and what the club termed as “squad turnover.”

The results also showed United’s debt is up to £535.7m from £477.1m the previous year due to the strength of the pound against the dollar on the underlying US debt of 650m US dollars.

