Five Manchester United greats nominated for induction into Premier League Hall of Fame

Gary Neville, Andy Cole, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Michael Carrick are the five Manchester United greats to be nominated for induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame, Manchester Evening News reports.

Arsenal legends Tony Adams and Sol Campbell, Chelsea’s garlanded trio of Petr Cech, John Terry and Ashley Cole, former Liverpool strikers Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen, Manchester City hero Yaya Toure and one-time goalscorers Les Ferdinand and Jermain Defoe have also been shortlisted.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger became the first managerial inductees on Wednesday.

The voting is open until 6pm on April 10, with the three inductees to be announced on May 3.