Farmer in Artsakh comes under Azerbaijani fire

Azerbaijani forces fired at a resident of Berdashen village working in the field, Artsakh police report.



On March 30, the Martuni regional police department reported that at around 10:35 a.m. Hayk Zargaryan, a 29-year-old resident of Berdashen community of Martuni region was attacked by the Azerbaijani army while carrying out agricultural work with his “Belarus” tractor in the administrative area of the village.

No casualties were reported. Agricultural work was forced to stop. The information about the incident was passed on to the Russian peacekeepers.