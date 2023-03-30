Azerbaijan once again violates the ceasefire in Artsakh։ civilians targeted

On March 30, at around 08:30 am, residents of Berdashen community of Martuni region, Senorik Alaverdyan and Gennady Sargsyan, were targeted by Azerbaijani servicemen while carrying out agricultural work in the vineyard, Artsakh police inform.



The Azerbaijani troops opened fire from small arms towards the civilians, causing the agricultural work to stop.



On the same day, at around 10:40 am, residents of Taghavard village Artur Firyan, Ararat, Shura Allaverdyan, Oleg Harutyunyan, Arsen Khachatryan and Novik Gabrielyan were attacked by the Azerbaijani forces , while carrying out agricultural work in the wheat field in the administrative area of the village. Irregular shots were fired in their direction, causing agricultural work to stop.



The information has been passed on to the Russian peacekeeping troops.