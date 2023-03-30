Azerbaijan deliberately challenging efforts towards establishing peace and stability in the region, says Armenia’s Ambassador to UK

On March 29 Armenian Ambassador to UK Varuzhan Nersesyan was a keynote speaker at an event titled ‘Human Rights & Peace in Mountainous Karabakh’ alongside Dr. Laurence Broers, the Caucasus programme director of Conciliation Resources. The event was organized by the Human Rights Law Centre Student Forum of Queen Mary University of London

Ambassador Nersesyan presented a brief overview of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Ambassador underlined the drastic humanitarian consequences of the blockade of the Lachin corridor and the imperative for strong international engagement to ensure that the International Court of Justice’s legally binding decision, which ordered Azerbaijan to take all necessary measures to ensure unimpeded movement along the Lachin corridor, is implemented.

Ambassador Nersesyan also highlighted the ramifications of Azerbaijan’s maximalist approach, emphasizing that the Azerbaijani side is deliberately challenging efforts towards establishing peace and stability in the region with its rhetoric and continuous provocations.

The Ambassador also touched upon Armenia’s reforms aimed at democratization and its commitment to the protection of human rights.

The presentation was followed by a lively Q&A session.