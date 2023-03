Less than a minute

Armenian PM, EU’s Michel discuss ongoing crisis caused by Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of Lachin Corridor

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the ongoing crisis caused by Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor. The sides exchanged thoughts on recent developments, Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process, peace agenda.

Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel emphasized consistent efforts to ensure stability and peace in the region.