Armenia, Malta keen to deepen bilateral relations

On March 30 in Malta the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Ian Borg, the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta.

The Мinisters noted that the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Malta is marked by the first official high-level visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia to Malta.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Ian Borg expressed readiness to develop and deepen bilateral relations, to make joint efforts to make maxim use the potential in various fields.

The sides touched upon the activation of trade and economic cooperation and business ties, prospects for cooperation in the fields of information technology, tourism and other areas of mutual interest.

The Ministers exchanged views on various issues on the Armenia-EU partnership agenda, as well as active cooperation on multilateral platforms.

During the meeting, issues related to regional stability and security were also touched upon.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his counterpart on Armenia’s vision on the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue as well as the efforts of the Armenian side to strengthen stability and peace in the South Caucasus.

Both sides emphasized the need to settle the existing issues exclusively through peaceful negotiations.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed the interlocutor on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan. He stressed the importance of taking practical steps in accordance with the targeted statements and calls already made by international partners. The implementation of the decision of February 22 of the International Court of Justice as well as the imperative to send an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh was emphasized.