Moscow hopes issues of cooperation between Armenia and CSTO will be resolved constructively – Deputy FM

Moscow expects that harmful discussions regarding the nature of Yerevan’s interaction with other CSTO members will stop, and the issues that arise in this regard will be resolved constructively, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has said.

“We hope that the harmful discussions on the topic of “who withdraws from where” will stop and all issues of interaction with Yerevan within the framework of the CSTO, including the deployment of an observation mission of the organization on the territory of Armenia, will be resolved in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner,” he said in an interview with RTVI.

The Rusdian Deputy Foreign Minister also noted that all the concerns of the Armenian side are being discussed within the framework of the interaction formats existing in the CSTO – from meetings of the Permanent Council to the Collective Security Council, which is the highest body of the organization.

“For our part, we reaffirm our readiness to implement plans to deploy a CSTO mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the interests of ensuring the security of Armenia, as well as other assistance measures laid down in the relevant draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on providing assistance to the republic,” he stressed.

According to Galuzin, the organization has launched an intensive process of implementing the decisions that were made during last year’s meetings of the leaders of the CSTO member countries.

“Thanks largely to Armenia’s chairmanship, much has been done to build up the CSTO’s capabilities to repel challenges and threats to our collective security. I would like to emphasize that the results achieved would not have been possible without the coordinated, fruitful and interested work of all member states,” the diplomat added.