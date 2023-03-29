Iran sees ‘3+3’ format as a way to resolve tensions in the Caucasus – FM

Tehran believes that the tensions in the Caucasus region can be resolved within the “3+3” format, which implies the participation of the three countries of the South Caucasus (Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia), as well as the three closest neighbors of this region (Russia, Iran and Turkey), Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Wednesday.

“Of course, we must, through the ‘3+3’ mechanism, as well as through existing mechanisms resolve issues in this region without resorting to force,” he said at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Abdollahian also emphasized the importance of moving together towards lasting peace and inclusive security to have the economic opportunities of the Caucasus region flourish. He also pointed out the unacceptability of foreign interference in this situation.

“We believe that it is necessary to move towards peace and stability, and foreign interference in this region and efforts to change the geopolitical situation in the region are factors that complicate the situation further,” the diplomat stated.