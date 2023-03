Less than a minute

Armenia’s tourism attractions presented at roadshow in France

The first Armenian roadshow in France took place in Lyon and Paris on March 27th and 28th, the Tourism Committee of Armenia informs.

Among the guests were French tour operators and agents.

During the event Armenia was presented as a captivating tourist destination. Guests enjoyed some Armenian cuisine and wine while listening to live Armenian music.

The event was supported by EU and BMZ.