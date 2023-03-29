Biden co-hosting second Summit for Democracy։ Armenian PM invited to participate

US President Joe Biden is co-hosting the second Summit for Democracy on Wednesday, expanding on the diplomatic initiatives he established in 2021 to bolster democracies around the world in the face of autocracies’ growing global influence.

This year’s multi-day summit is being co-hosted by Biden, as well as the leaders of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia. After a morning introduction on Wednesday, Biden will lead a virtual summit event in Washington that’s focused on democracy delivering on global challenges.

The Biden administration has extended invitations to 120 global leaders for the Summit including to representatives from eight countries that weren’t invited to the White House’s inaugural summit in 2021.

The countries of Bosnia and Herzegovina., Gambia, Honduras, Ivory Coast, Lichtenstein, Mauritania, Mozambique, and Tanzania were extended invitations to this year’s summit after being left out of the invite list to the 2021 gathering.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also been invited to participate in the event.