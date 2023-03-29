Armenia’s High-Tech Ministry to cooperate with Apple’s official partner ASBC

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed on March 29 between the Armenian Ministry of High-Tech Industry and Apple’s official partner ASBC within the framework of the FutureTech conference.

The memorandum was ratified by Minister of High-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan and ASBC Director General Mikayel Grigoryan.

Robert Khachatryan said the cooperation with ASBC is another important step towards the development of high technologies in Armenia.

“The memorandum will provide an opportunity to contribute to the dynamic development of information technology infrastructure in Armenia. In addition, companies operating in the Armenian market will be able to purchase Apple devices at an exceptional price, and replace old devices with new ones. I hope that representatives of the sector will take advantage of this opportunity, modernizing the technical capabilities and equipment of the companies,” said Robert Khachatryan.

ASBC Director General Mikael Grigoryan said he believes that Apple products and services will be available in the Armenian market with wider opportunities, scales and profitable values.

“I want to thank the ministry for this opportunity. I sincerely hope that our cooperation will have a positive impact on the development of the technological sector of Armenia,” he said.

The event was attended by ASBC partners, representatives of leading IT companies and media.