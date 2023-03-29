Armenian PM participates in the second Summit for Democracy

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the plenary session of the official opening of the second Summit for Democracy. The summit is held at the initiative of US President Joe Biden, in an online format.

Leaders of more than 100 countries, as well as representatives of civil society and international democratic institutions, are participating in the second Summit for Democracy.

The co-host countries for the event are the United States of America, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, Republic of Korea and Zambia.

The plenary session started with the greeting messages of the leaders of these countries. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also offered opening remarks.

The agenda of the summit includes thematic panel discussions on the implementation of the commitments of the first 2021 For Democracy Summit, challenges that threaten democracy, as well as democratic values: ensuring governance accountability, rule of law, protection of human rights, freedom of the press, inclusive economic growth and other topics.