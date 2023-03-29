Home | All news | Politics | Armenian FM to visit Malta PoliticsTop Armenian FM to visit Malta Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 29, 2023, 20:27 Less than a minute On March 30, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Republic of Malta, the Foreign Ministry reported. No other details of the visit were revealed. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 29, 2023, 20:27 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print