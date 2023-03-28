SportTop

Banners at Sweden-Azerbaijan Euro-2024 qualifier raising awareness about Artsakh blockade

Banners raising awareness about the blockade of Artsakh, as well as the flag of Artsakh were seen in the stands as Sweden beat Azerbaijan 5-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday.

Former Armenia international Levon Pachajyan, who has long been living in Sweden, shared the photo on social media.

“Sweden is pro-Armenian because a person, human life, human freedoms are an absolute value here. As I expected, Sweden defeated Armenia’s “neighbor” 5-0 yesterday, and the flags of Artsakh and Armenia in the stands reminded that 120,000 Armenians are under siege,” he captioned the photo.

