AC Milan are interested in FC Krasnodar forward Eduard Spertsyan, 22, who is drawing comparisons with Kvara Kvaratskhelia, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

The Armenia international has a deal with his club until June 2026. He has amassed 11 goals and 10 assists in 27 games in the Russian league this season.

The playmaker is also being followed by another club, namely Marseille. Krasnodar values him at around 12 million euros.