10 reasons to visit Armenia: Forbes says “there’s something for everyone”

Forbes has listed 10 reasons to visit Armenia. Existence of UNESCO sites, amazing hiking and nature, Lake Sevan, Mount Ararat, impressive monuments, Ararat Brandy, Armenian wine, pure water, delicious fruit and Armenian bread are among the reasons to visit the country, according to Forbes.

“Armenia probably isn’t on the top of your bucket list, but it probably should be. No matter what kind of traveler you are, you’re sure to find something about Armenia to love: there’s tasty food, amazing UNESCO World Heritage sites, world-renowned brandy, unspoiled nature and better yet, you won’t have to share your experience with a bunch of other tourists around (at least not yet),” the article reads.

“Armenia is a hidden gem in the Caucasus region, offering visitors a blend of history, culture, nature and gastronomy. With its numerous UNESCO sites, including monasteries and churches, Armenia is a treasure trove for history buffs. The country’s signature Ararat brandy and wine, along with its delicious fruit and bread, make Armenia a paradise for food lovers. The stunning Lake Sevan and vast natural landscapes provide ample opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to explore and indulge in adventurous activities. Armenia is a destination worth visiting, with something to offer everyone,” Forbes says.