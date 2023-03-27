Travel off Path advises American travelers to visit Armenia – one of world’s most ancient civilizations

The Travel off Path travel website advises American travelers to visit Armenia, one of the most ancient civilizations in the world.

“Despite its relative obscurity, Armenia is one of the most awe-inspiring and promising destinations out there. It is located not on one but two continents, and its recorded history spans at least three millennia, with a defining culture and nationhood as ancient as the early Greeks,” author Vinicius Costa writes.

Armenia is almost entirely surrounded by Islam, bordering Turkey, Iran, and Azerbaijan to the South and West, but it takes pride in being the very first nation to fully convert from paganism into Christianity. It has impacted not only the architecture through the construction of numerous monasteries and Orthodox churches but also the culture and the locals’ way of life.

“Sitting along the Caucasus mountain range, a grey area acting as a natural divide between Europe and Asia, Armenia is both too Eastern to be considered traditionally European, yet too Western, and irrevocably Christian, to fit into the Western Asian stereotype,” the article reads.

The author recommends travelers to visit: