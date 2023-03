Six people, three of them children, killed in Nashville school shooting

Six people, three of them children, have been killed in a primary school shooting in Nashville, the BBC reports.

The shooter was a teenage female who was dead shortly after, police say. She was armed with two assault-type rifles and a handgun

Three children were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. The Covenant School in Nashville is a private Christian school for students aged three to 11.