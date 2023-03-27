Mass Israel protests after Netanyahu fires defence minister

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defence minister, the BBC reports.

Yoav Gallant had spoken out against controversial plans to overhaul the justice system.

In Jerusalem, police and soldiers used water cannon against demonstrators near Mr Netanyahu’s house.

Early on Monday morning, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog called on the government to halt the reforms.

“For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately,” he said on Twitter, adding that “the eyes of all the people of Israel are on you”.