Forbes lists Armenian Picsart among 14 “mind-blowing” AI tools

Forbes has listed Armenian Picsart among the 14 “mind-blowing” AI tools.

Picsart is described as a “text-to-image platform with a comprehensive set of image-editing tools that lets you turn words into art and then fine-tune the results to get the images that you need.”

In the article Bernard Marr highlights a set of tools, which have the potential to make life easier in a range of different ways.

“The sheer range of applications and platforms covered here also demonstrates how quickly AI is developing and diversifying and its potential impact on all aspects of life,” the author says.

Listed alongside Picsard are Synthesia, Cleanvoice, Jasper, Pictory, Canva, Upscaler, Taplio, Talk to Books, KeywordInsights, Sprinklr, Lisa AI Art – Magic Avatar, Perplexity.ai and Beatoven.