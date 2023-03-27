Avram Glazer ‘against full Man Utd takeover’

Manchester United may not be taken over after all as reports claim Avram Glazer does not want a full sale of the club, Daily Express reports.

According to he source, Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer is against the idea of a full sale of the club, according to reports. The stance throws the takeover attempts from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and Jim Ratcliffe into major doubt.

Ratcliffe submitted a second official offer for United earlier this week. Meanwhile, the second Qatari-backed bid finally came overnight Friday into Saturday after an extension was granted following Wednesday’s deadline.

Both bids are said to be in the region of £5billion. There is also a third full takeover bid from Finnish billionaire Thomas Zilliacus, though that comes in at under £4bn.

It is widely reported that the Glazers would want nearer to £6bn for a full sale of United. However, the Mail claims one-half of the brothers’ partnership is not keen on cutting ties completely with the Old Trafford club.

The report says Avram Glazer does not want a full sale. It is claimed the 62-year-old only brought in New York investment banking firm the Raine Group to discover how much they could receive in a sale down the line.

Joel Glazer, 55, is said to be more open to a full sale than his brother. However, the price must be at a huge premium, likely close to £6bn.