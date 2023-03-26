Azerbaijan seeks to further tighten the blockade of Artsakh – MFA

Azerbaijan seeks to further tighten the blockade of Artsakh, cutting the only link between the capital Stepanakert and a number of villages in the Shushi region of the republic, Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“At the same time, the Azerbaijani side is trying to justify its illegal actions and provocations with fabricated statements that have nothing to do with reality,” the Ministry said.

The comments come after the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed the line of contact with the armed forces of the Republic of Artsakh and ensured a certain positional advance in the territory of the Republic of Artsakh, in the direction of the Stepanakert-Lisagor road.

“Azerbaijan’s actions to tighten the ring around Artsakh are a cynical response to the decision of the International Court of Justice on the immediate unblocking of the Lachin Corridor connecting Artsakh with Armenia, and a challenge to the international legal order,” the Foreign Ministry said.



The Republic of Artsakh expects the Russian peacekeeping forces to take practical steps to eliminate the consequences of Azerbaijan’s repeated violation of the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 and prevent new possible violations.

“In such conditions, it is imperative for the international community to adopt a united tough position to force Azerbaijan to return to the legal framework and fulfill its international obligations. The international community and, in particular, the UN Security Council should take concrete collective steps aimed at the immediate opening of the Lachin Corridor and curbing Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy,” the Ministry stated.